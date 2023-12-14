A surveyor is due to attend Queen’s Pier today (Friday) and tomorrow to measure up for the next batch of replacement steel.
Volunteers behind the restoration scheme hope to have the new steel for bays 7 and 8 delivered by late spring and have this phase of the project completed next year.
Trustee Graham Curphey said: ‘We have the surveyor attending the pier this Friday and Saturday to survey the steel for bays 7 and 8.
‘This will allow the necessary drawings to be completed for the fabricators to prepare the steel for both bays over this coming winter.’
A lease was first signed with the government in July 2017 to restore the first three bays of the pier. This was completed within four years. Phase two goes up to bay eight. Bays four and five were completed in time for an event to mark the Coronation.