Hospice Isle of Man is bringing back its Christmas tree collection and recycling service for the festive season.
Real trees will be collected directly from outside your front door by volunteers at The Isle of Man Post Office, taken to Tel’s to be shredded before being turned into compost by Ballaneven.
Whether or not a Christmas tree ends up in landfill has by far the largest impact on its carbon footprint: a tree that ends up in landfill emits some four to five times as much carbon as one that doesn’t, according to Carbon Trust figures.
Collections this year will be over the weekend of January 10 and 11. Trees will need to be left outside houses prior to 6am on the former day.
Registration will close on Wednesday, January 7 at midday.
To have trees collected, there is a suggested donation of £15 per tree, and all money raised goes straight to supporting patient care at Hospice Isle of Man.
The charity, which has been running for 40 years, is the major provider of hospice influenced care services in the island, giving compassionate palliative care and dignified care at the end of life.
The Christmas tree collection service has been running for more than 12 years, during which almost 7,000 trees have been collected and more than £100,000 raised to support the charity’s vital work.
All Hospice services are provided totally free of charge to patients and their loved ones, therefore all the money raised from fundraising initiatives such as this, enables Hospice to continue its work in helping the community.
To use the service, you can register at https://www.hospice.org.im/treecycle or phone the Hospice team on 672222.