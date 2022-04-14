Pilates Isle of Man raises about £2,000 for Ukraine charity

A pilates class has raised around £2,000 in donations for a charity giving aid in Ukraine.

Pilates Isle of Man, which meets every week in Peel, is run by Lizzy Main, who instructs mat-based and chair-based classes designed to maintain flexibility and strength.

She said the chair-based class ‘very much wanted to do something’ to support the people of Ukraine and ‘not just in their chairs but walking’.

‘We decided that a sponsored walk from the studio in Peel around the marina would be good,’ Mrs Main said.

‘With some training, a willingness of heart and determination of spirit, last Thursday 12 intrepid walkers set out in terrible weather and marched around the marina with the harbour staff to support them on their way.

‘They’ve done incredibly well given they’ve all got mobility issues and we’ve managed to raise £2,000. A small drop in the ocean but incredible as this is such a small group ranging in ages from 20-90 years old, and an honorary dog called Cara, who had to be carried, she wasn’t such a fan of the weather.’