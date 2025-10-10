John ‘Jock’ Galt, one of the last surviving Royal Navy veterans of the pivotal World War Two ‘Operation Pedestal’, has died at the age of 102.
Jock passed away peacefully on Wednesday, only two days after celebrating his birthday surrounded by his family.
Born in 1923, Galt served aboard HMS Indomitable during the critical 1942 convoy mission to relieve the besieged island of Malta.
Operation Pedestal, considered a turning point in the Mediterranean theatre, saw heavy losses; Jock survived a bombing attack on his ship that killed 46 crew members and injured 70 others.
Raised on the Isle of Bute, Galt trained at HMS Valkyrie in the Isle of Man and went on to serve in various locations around the world during his naval career.
He first moved to the island in 1940 at only 16 years old to join the Navy. After his service at sea, he spent the rest of his career working with the Post Office.
A spokesperson from the Onchan branch of the Royal British Legion commented: ‘Although Jock wasn’t a member of the Onchan branch, he was known throughout the island by many of the ex-service community.
‘His bravery and resilience were part of a mission that played a pivotal role in the allied war effort. He remained proud of his service and deeply connected to his roots.
‘John Galt lived a long, full life of honour and service, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
‘Thank you for your service and dedication. Fair winds and following seas.’
On October 6, Jock’s birthday was celebrated at Hospice, with the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer in attendance.
A spokesperson from Hospice commented: ‘It was wonderful to see so many come together to honour this incredible milestone.
‘What an extraordinary life and an inspiration to us all.’