Plan for arm’s-length-run airport back underway
Plans to move the running of the island’s airport to an ‘arm’s-length’ body are back in progress, Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas MHK confirmed this week.
During a statement in this week’s Tynwald sitting, Mr Thomas confirmed that the plan, originally approved by the chamber in 2019, was being restarted after Covid-related delays.
The Minister said: ‘I can assure this honourable court that I am committed to respecting that previous resolution and I plan to return to return to Tynwald in April 2023 with a detailed implementation plan, governance structure and operating model.
‘Also I expect to have a shadow board for the new entity in place by April 2023.’
Mr Thomas also reassured the chamber that the plan still had the full support of the Council of Ministers, despite now ministers Lawrie Hooper MHK and Rob Callister MHK voting against the plan in the initial vote on it.
The move would reflect the system that is currently used in the government’s relationship to Manx Care and mirror the ‘government owned private company’ situation with the Steam Packet Company.
A move to an arm’s-length company was suggested by consultants who said it could eventually save almost £1 million a year and rectify the difficulties surrounding gaining a clear view of the airport’s finances.
At the time of the plan’s first proposal, it was estimated that Ronaldsway makes an annual loss of £3.7m.
