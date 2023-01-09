Land owners in the west of the island are seeking planning permission to plant 1,000 trees across 1.5 hectares.
The application (22/01569/B) has been submitted by Tula Woman and Robert Woodward for land at Stockfield Road, Cronk-y-Voddy, Michael.
In their application, they said that when they purchased the land, it came with six acres and it ‘seemed appropriate to plan wooded areas’, while also preserving long grass areas for numerous ground nesting birds.
They added: ‘As the Department of the Environment, Food and Agriculture is actively encouraging the planting of trees we felt it would be a good thing to do for future generations, helping to reduce carbon emissions, etc.’
If permission is granted, they intend to apply for the Woodland Grant Scheme.
The trees planned for the area range form oak to grey willow and alder buckthorn to beech.