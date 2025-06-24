A member of staff at the Northern Pool Café has been suspended following an investigation by the site’s bosses.
In an official statement, the café, located on Mooragh Promenade in Ramsey, confirmed it had been made aware of an allegation relating to the employee which surfaced online on Monday afternoon.
While the specific nature of the allegation has not been disclosed, the café said it had acted swiftly in line with its internal procedures to suspend the employee ‘pending further advice.’
A spokesperson for the café said: ‘We recently became aware of an allegation made this afternoon on a Facebook platform/group involving a member of our recently employed kitchen staff.
‘In response, we acted swiftly to investigate the matter in line with our internal policies.
‘Following this process the employee in question has been suspended pending further advice at the Northern Pool Café.’
The café added that all relevant diligence checks had been completed prior to the individual’s employment and that ‘nothing was brought to our attention or highlighted beforehand.’
While the business has opted not to comment further at this time due to the sensitivity of the situation, it emphasised its commitment to providing a safe environment for all customers and staff.
‘We want to assure the local and island-wide community that we do not tolerate any form of misconduct and take all allegations seriously,’ the statement continued.
‘Our café remains a safe and respectful space for everyone to enjoy.’
Anyone with concerns or wishing to discuss the matter further is encouraged to contact the café’s management directly via email at [email protected].
The café has stated it will provide no further comment at this stage out of respect for those involved and while the matter remains under review.