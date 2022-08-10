Plan to rebuild old railway bridges is ditched

Subscribe newsletter
An ambitious plan to rebuild bridges on the old railway line between St John’s and Kirk Michael has been ditched.
Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas has decided that will not go ahead.
Planning approval was granted for the plans in August 2021, but the scheme now looks dead.
The plan had been for steel bridges to be reinstated at Glen Wyllin, Glen Mooar and across the main road near Ballaleece, St John’s.
Mr Thomas said that as well as planning permission being granted, funding of £2,066,000 had been approved.
He added: ‘The scheme was tendered and progressed through to Treasury. In November 2021, a revised business case was submitted due to the rise in material and construction prices since the tender. In December 2021 it was announced that the scheme would not be progressed.’
Quite where that announcement was made is unclear, as when former Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall was asked in December 2021, he admitted having ‘serious reservations as to whether that is the best way to spend that money’, but we have been unable to find confirmation it had been dropped before now (if anyone finds it, please let us know, we’d love to correct this).
Mr Thomas added: ‘The Active Travel Strategy (which ran from 2018 to 2021, and is due for renewal) set out objectives of making walking and cycling a normal and realistic transport choice, and to encourage people to switch from motorised transport.
‘While the Heritage Trail [the old railway lines] schemes promote walking and cycling, it was recognised that the schemes would primarily be for amenity value rather than replacing everyday journeys.
‘Boosting walking and cycling linked up with the aims set out in the Programme for Government, which was in place at the time, such as supporting and promoting healthy lifestyles and enhancing Island tourism. Funding was therefore sought through the capital bid process rather than through the Active Travel fund.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |