Plans to transform a dilapidated former seafront hotel in Douglas into nine new apartments have been given the go-ahead.
The application (24/00786/B) for the old Marina Hotel on Loch Promenade will see all of the top floor and the entire rear of the site demolished before being rebuilt in a different form.
A new extension will be built at the back of the building under plans submitted by Richard Copisarow from Port Erin.
Agent for the applicants Sarah Corlett told the planning committee that the Marina is a prominent but dilapidated seafront building last used as a hotel 25 years ago and no longer viable for modern visitor accommodation.
She said the proposal will restore and enhance the building and surrounding conservation area, bringing an important landmark back into productive use.
Members of the planning committee welcomed the fact that heritage would be preserved.
But some raised concerns about the plans for living accommodation in the basement, given a potential risk of flooding, and about there being no payment of a commuted sum in lieu of affordable housing.
On balance, the committee concluded that the proposals being put forward for what is an eyesore within the conservation area outweighed those problems.
The scheme will see one three bedroom-apartment split between the basement and the ground floor.
A second one-bedroom apartment would be located across the hall on the ground floor.
Another six apartments would make up living spaces on the first, second and third floor - made up of three one-bedroom and three two-bedroom units.
On the top floor will be one two-bedroom apartment.
Back in September 2018, the were plans to demolish the building and replace it with a new building with a basement office and nine flats.
But a structural feasibility report at the time stated that the building was considered ‘unsafe’ to access all areas.