A talk will take place next month on a rare species of bat found on the Isle of Man.
She is a leading expert on the elusive lesser horseshoe bat. Since the 1980s and has been at the forefront of bat conservation in Ireland.
Kate has helped set up protected roosts, leading surveys, and monitoring these rare creatures in the wild.
During the talk, Kate share her insights into their mysterious lives, from roosting habits to conservation successes.
Those attending will also get a behind-the-scenes look at bat specimens from Manx National Heritage that help protect these amazing animals.
While the Isle of Man is short of many mammals, such as badgers, foxes, squirrels and deer, it does have a good variety of bats.
These include brown long-eared, Daubenton’s, Leisler’s, natterer’s, pipistrelle and whiskered bats.
Tea, coffee, and biscuits will be served after the talk which will give those attending a chance to chat, ask questions, and dive even deeper into the world of bats.
This is a chance to meet one of the UK & Ireland’s top bat experts and explore the hidden life of our winged neighbours.
Tickets are £5 with an option to donate more to charity on the night and these can be bought by visiting https://manxnationalheritage.im/shop/product/batty-about-lesser-horseshoe-bats-8th-september-7pm
On-street parking is available near the iMuseum, which is next to Kingswood Honda, Kingswood Grove, Douglas. There is also parking in Chester Street carpark.
The iMuseum has step free access, accessible facilities and there is a disabled parking space outside the entrance.