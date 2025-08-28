A 53-year-old Douglas man has appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood charged with an act against public justice.
Adam Simon Jones, of Fairways Drive, is also accused of driving while disqualified and having no insurance.
The first offence can only be heard at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
It is alleged that Mr Jones was seen driving on July 29, while he was banned, but allegedly reported the car stolen in an attempt to conceal the fact that he had driven.
He was represented in court by advocate Lawrie Gelling, who said that the two lesser offences would have been suitable for summary court.
The case will be committed to the higher court on September 23.
Bail continues.