A second drop in session has taken place regarding a proposed sculpture in the west of the island.
Isle of Man born sculptor Bryan Kneale MBE has submitted an application to the Arts Council to install a new public artwork close to the Raad ny Foillan in Niarbyl.
Named ‘Eelips’, the sculpture would stand 2.4m tall and be made of stainless steel.
It’s proposed to be located on land in front of Niarbyl cafe, next to the telescopes already there.
A pre-planning consultation was held last week, and on Saturday a second one took place for two hours at the Villa Marina Arcade.
Manx residents had an opportunity to speak to Mr Kneale’s family and learn more about his proposed sculpture and share their views and ideas.
Bryan’s grandson, Tom Houghton, told the Isle of Man Examiner that the public consultation was worthwhile.
He said: ‘We were delighted that 33 people were able to meet with us and discuss the proposal to install a new sculpture by Bryan Kneale next to the Niarbyl Café building.
‘All the people we met and spoke with were kind enough to complete feedback forms sharing their thoughts, with many saying that the consultation events brought them a lot of clarity about what was being proposed.
‘We’re in the process of collating all the comments received and look forward to sharing a summary of the feedback.’
Manx National Heritage and Arts Development Team officers representing the Arts Council also attended the public consultation.
Mr Kneale has said he wants the sculpture to be donated to the Isle of Man Arts Council Modern and Contemporary Art Loan Collection for the enjoyment of Manx residents.
According to the Kneale family, Eelips (Ellipse) seeks to be a ‘respectful yet poignant addition to the island’s coastline’.
It would sit close to the island’s coastal path and ‘bring together two and three-dimensional forms’.
According to the plans, the sculpture is designed to physically frame the landscape, ‘creating a portal crossing time and place, a space for contemplation and passage.’
The Niarbyl site was chosen due to its stunning unique but complementary views up and down the coastline, as well as across to Ireland and back to the Isle of Man.
Mr Kneale is gifting his time and fee, and if approved the sculpture will be funded by Isle of Man Arts Council via a lottery funded grant, The Frampton Fund and Culture Vannin, and delivered in partnership with Manx National Heritage and Bryan’s family.
lWhat are your thoughts on the sculpture?