Planning consent has been given to convert a wartime bunker into a home.
The bunker at Creg Lea Farm in Dalby was part of the RAF’s Chain Home radar network and was operational from 1942 until the end of the war.
Chain Home was the first early warning radar network in the world.
Stuart Fayle, a resident of Glen Maye, has secured planning permission to convert the historic structure into a three-bedroom dwelling, including a living and dining area, kitchen, lounge and utility room/greenhouse. The planning committee approved his application (24/00493/B) at its meeting on Monday.
Mr Fayle’s proposal will see the existing concrete structure, which is covered by earth on two sides, retained with a 52sq m extension to the south west elevation.
This will feature a large section of glazing with splayed concrete walls to either end of the windows.
The remainder of the building will be largely unchanged externally, with the exception of an additional door to the north east elevation and two windows to the north west.
There will be three roof lights, one in the existing building and two in the new extension.
Mr Fayle plans to use air source heat pumps and solar panels for sustainable energy generation.
It is proposed to install the solar panels on the roof of the neighbouring barn.
Two off road parking spaces would be located to the north of the home, accessed via the existing driveway and lane.
Recommending approval, planning officer Chris Balmer said the proposal would not have any significant adverse impacts upon public or private amenities and would enable the continued existence and renovation of a feature of historical interest to the island.
Four Chain Home radar sites were constructed in the island under the instructions of Air Commodore Keith Park - at Scarlett, Cregneash, Dalby and Bride. They formed a vital part in Britain’s defences against air attacks.
Bride and Scarlett’s stations were in use by September 1940 but Bride was found to be surplus to requirements and by 1942 had been closed and stripped of equipment. Scarlett was closed shortly after the completion of a new station at Dalby in 1942. Dalby’s wartime radar station was spread over two farms, Creg Lea and Ballahutchin Mooar. There were three or four 300ft steel transmitting masts and two shorter wooden decoy masts.
Cregneash’s station was opened in July 1940 as part of a Chain Home Low network that was able to detect low flying aircraft.
A study for the Manx Heritage Foundation in 2006 indicated that the Manx sites are relatively complete and a graphic reminder of the most important event to have taken place in living memory of the 20th Century.