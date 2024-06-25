Bride and Scarlett’s stations were in use by September 1940 but Bride was found to be surplus to requirements and by 1942 had been closed and stripped of equipment. Scarlett was closed shortly after the completion of a new station at Dalby in 1942. Dalby’s wartime radar station was spread over two farms, Creg Lea and Ballahutchin Mooar. There were three or four 300ft steel transmitting masts and two shorter wooden decoy masts.