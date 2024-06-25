The Isle of Man Government have released a video which takes viewers on a guided tour of the new Liverpool Ferry Terminal.
The first sailing to the new terminal at Prince’s Half-Tide Dock will be the 3pm sailing from Douglas to Liverpool today (Tuesday, June 25).
This terminal will now be in operation for all future Steam Packet services between Liverpool and the Isle of Man.
The video, which was released on Youtube yesterday following the announcement that the terminal would be opening, shows viewers how to enter the terminal as well as where to go if they are foot or vehicle passengers.
Starting off outside, clips are shown of the pedestrian footbridge as well as the road to follow if you are arriving by vehicle and the allocated vehicle lanes.
Drone footage above the terminal is then shown as well as a tour of inside the building, including the main foyer, security, departures hall and the ‘passenger access system’.