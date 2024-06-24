Chairman of the Isle of Man’s Licensed Victuallers’ Association (LVA) Andrew Gibbs says he has ‘nothing to hide’ and believes the ratings would be good for the hospitality industry.
Plans to introduce food hygiene ratings were first mooted in 2020 and consultation was extended in 2021.
The regulations would bring the island in line with the UK and mean the likes of pubs, restaurants, cafes, and supermarkets would be legally required to display their rating for the public to see in the premises and online. They would also apply to all premises where food is sold or served on the Island, including schools, care homes and hospitals.
The rating system would range from zero, where urgent improvement is needed, to five, where hygiene standards are classed as very good.
However, there has been very little movement since which has prompted Douglas North MHK David Ashford to ask Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture Clare Barber at Tuesday’s House of Keys sitting what progress has been made on introducing the regulations.
Mr Gibbs, who is also co-owner of the Jaks Group which runs Jaks, Barbary Coast and Frank Matcham’s, would welcome hygiene ratings.
He said: ‘It happens in the UK so there is no reason why we shouldn’t have it here. We have got nothing to hide.
‘I am sure there would be one or to establishments that wouldn’t be happy about it, but the LVA is in favour of it.
‘It provides transparency and gives customers a bit of comfort knowing whether a place is clean. I would be happy for people to come and look at the kitchens at any of our bars and restaurants.’
The consultation from May 2021 showed the public were largely in favour of introducing food hygiene ratings with 72% saying it would affect their decision on where to eat of purchase food.
Displaying ratings is mandatory in Wales but not in England at present. The consultation showed that the vast majority of the public and most businesses would want to display the scores as mandatory.
There were concerns over the potential increased costs for businesses and the cost of introducing the regulations.
Food hygiene ratings have been in place in the UK for more than a decade.
Ratings are determined by a number of factors which include handling of food; how food is stored; how food is prepared; cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed
The food hygiene rating scheme does not provide information on the likes of food quality, customer service, culinary skill, presentation or comfort.
Those who receive a poor score - generally from zero to two – can request a fast-tracked re-inspection but have to pay for it, otherwise they could be stuck with that rating for more than a year until the next inspection.