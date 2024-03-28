A planning application has been submitted for the development of 109 new residential flats in Douglas.
Submitted by Dandara Homes Limited, the plan would see the apartments built on the land adjacent to the Quay West. The land is currently being used as a car park opposite the Tesco store in the area.
In its application, the company says it plans to connect the flats to Lake Road, alongside a riverside pedestrian and cycle path.
The application adds that a site further along the river could also form part of the overall development in the future.
In the ‘site and construction environmental management plan’, it reads: ‘The site is situated on previously developed land between Lake Road and the River Douglas, and immediately to the west of the existing Quay West development.
‘The site lies on the southern side of Douglas, with the railway station, bus depot and Tesco store to the north. The Old Castletown Road and the dwellings which front onto it are across the river to the south.’