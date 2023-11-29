A planning application has been submitted for the redevelopment of a recreational centre in Peel.
The application looks to renovate the current tennis courts and outside bowling green at Marine Parade in Peel, adding a cafe, bowling clubhouse, community facilities and public toilets.
Peel Town Commissioners says the application only seeks approval in principle, with a more detailed application to follow if it’s granted at the first stage.
The site is an area of two public tennis courts situated on the south eastern side of Marine Parade at the north eastern end of Peel’s promenade (Shore Road).
The site presently accommodates two hard surfaced tennis courts which have higher boundary fencing alongside the highway, with the nets for these tennis courts only being put in place from May until the end of the summer every year.
Proposed in the planning application is the relocation of the existing cafe, clubhouse and public toilets to the site of the current tennis courts, incorporating an indoor community facility which would include a club room, function room and potential indoor bowling lanes for members of the public to utilise.
The public toilets will incorporate external access to permit use whilst the cafe and the rest of the building are not in use.
Describing the plan for the cafe, the planning application reads: ‘The existing cafe to the south of the bowling green is very popular but not in a good state of repair.
‘It is intended that this current proposal will provide an alternative cafe location whilst works are undertaken on that site with the intention that it would be re-purposed for use in association with the bowling green to provide additional facilities as well as the public toilet block which is also past its useful life.
‘The application is in principle only and illustrative images have been provided to demonstrate how the development could be delivered.’