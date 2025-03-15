A local sports group has applied for planning permission to develop six padel tennis courts in Noble’s Park.
IOM Padel wants to build them on the existing multi-purpose courts which Douglas Council states are ‘underutilised’ and are often left vacant.
The new facilities would include floodlights and low-level lighting on paths.
Also in the plan is a kiosk, which could be used for equipment hire as well as new benches, recycling bins and plants.
It says the site has been designed to be ‘fully inclusive’ and would have step-free and level access across the site, whilst the existing high-level tiered seating area would be retrofitted with ramps.
The proposed development has the support of Douglas Council and the Lawn Tennis Association, and is currently pending consideration