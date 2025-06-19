Gaming Integrity has appointment of Alex Myers as the Douglas firm’s compliance manager and head of training.
The Hill Street-based company is a specialised compliance services provider, exclusively dedicated to licensed eGaming businesses in the Isle of Man.
Mr Myers will lead the business’s development and delivery of specialist compliance training while supporting clients with expert regulatory guidance. He will spearhead a broad spectrum of training initiatives covering topics such as anti-money laundering, counter-terrorist financing, data protection, responsible gambling and operational compliance.
A spokesperson for the firm said: ‘His role brings together hands-on compliance expertise with a focus on building operational capability across the licensed eGaming sector.
‘With a background in senior compliance roles at leading international fiduciary and corporate service providers, Alex brings valuable insight into the regulatory obligations facing multi-jurisdictional businesses.
‘He has extensive experience overseeing Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism programmes, risk assessments, and regulatory reporting frameworks, equipping him with the practical knowledge needed to support operators in high-stakes environments.
‘Alex’s hands-on experience with supervisory bodies and licensed entities enables a pragmatic approach that balances regulatory expectations with real-world business needs. His appointment enhances eGaming Integrity’s ability to provide proactive and tailored support in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.’
One of the company’s directors, Emma Shilling, added: ‘Alex’s deep understanding of multi-jurisdictional regulatory frameworks and his ability to turn complex requirements into practical, actionable training will be invaluable to our clients.
‘We are delighted to welcome him to the team.’
Mr Myers said: ‘My focus is on making compliance practical, relevant, and sustainable.
‘I’m passionate about helping teams understand the “why” behind the rules and embedding a culture of continuous learning and accountability.
‘I’m excited to bring that ethos to eGaming Integrity and our clients.’