Under the proposals, Canberra House, the old premises of Ultimate Cleaning Services in Princes Street, will be converted into a place of worship.
The site will also provide a residential space for the head monk.
On the ground floor there will be the public place of worship and a social lounge area, which includes a kitchen for worshippers to use.
To the rear, there will be another lounge area and kitchen, which will be part of the monk’s quarters.
Four en-suite bedrooms are proposed on the first floor.
To the front, there are currently large roller shutter doors.
These are to be removed and replaced with double doors to provide the main entrance to the place of worship.
The new doors will be in keeping with the residential street scene, which mainly consists of three-storey terraced houses.
The plans also include two additional doors to the rear of the property – one a fire exit for the place of worship and the other the entrance to the residential property.
There will be extra window for natural light and ventilation.
The application says: ‘Traditionally such spaces would not only serve as a place of worship but also for somewhere the Father would eat and sleep, which is the particular reason for the required residential space as part of this proposal.
‘There is sufficient public parking in the area, however the Father himself does not own a car and it is expected that members of the public will congregate on foot.’
The proposed place of worship is described in the planning application as a ‘quiet space for the local community’.
Only about 40 to 50 people are expected to visit the throughout the day.
It is proposed for this to be open seven days a week, from 9am until early evening.
There is currently one Buddhist temple in the island, which is currently in a private residence, Dreamlang in Baldrine. This, however, is temporary rented accommodation.
‘This proposal is for something more permanent, and this would be an ideal location for the community,’ states the planning application (23/00339/B)
The plans have been put forward by Clarissa Beadman and Sommai Nantakoon.