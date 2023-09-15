The new store, which is to open at the site of the former Motorsport Merchandise shop in Duke Street, will officially open on Thursday, September 28.
Hospice Isle of Man’s official statement reads: ‘Thanks to the ongoing and increasing demand for our pre-loved donated goods we have managed to secure a fantastic new outlet in the middle of town.
‘The Duke Street store will be very different in both look and feel and we would love to invite everyone to explore what we have to offer.
‘The Hospice Shop on Duke Street will have ladieswear, menswear and furniture for sale alongside a dedicated retro vinyl and film chill zone, whereas the Strand Street boutique will continue selling the luxurious, high-end, designer donations at affordable prices.’
The opening of the new store means there will now be nine Hospice stores throughout the island - four in Douglas and one in Port Erin, Ramsey, Peel, Onchan and Castletown.
The chief executive of Hospice Isle of Man, John Knight, said: ‘It costs approximately £5.5 million annually to enable us to provide the care we do to the local community and these costs are expected to increase over the next couple of years.
‘To meet the challenge of rising demand for services in the current inflationary climate we are always looking to grow our own internally generated revenues.
‘A significant proportion of that revenue comes directly from our retail shops, therefore it is increasingly important that we continue to invest heavily in this area.