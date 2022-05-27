Local authority against plan for flats

Garff Commissioners have opposed plans to develop Laxey’s former Glen House nursing home into flats.

The proposal for 11 flats on New Road in the village was approved by the planning committee previously.

It came with six associated parking spaces.

However the local authority says parking provision is ‘insufficient’ and will ‘only add to existing issues’.

Commissioners have filed a written petition against the development of the site.

Stan Ryzak, chair of the commissioners, said: ‘Parking is a problem in Laxey anyway. We totally understand that the development needs to be done in the village as it’s an old build and it’s becoming derelict, and it is better to have a development done there.

‘But they should have taken possibly the parking aspect a bit more seriously because Laxey does have a parking problem.