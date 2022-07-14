New signals on prom for horse trams

New tram signals have been installed on Douglas promenade.

They were installed on Wednesday, July 13, and are now operational.

The new light railway tramway (LRT) crossing for the horse trams is located at Castlemona Avenue.

Vehicle drivers are now required to stop for the horse trams using typical highway traffic lights.

There is an added tram signal underneath the traditional red, amber and green lights – which some drivers may have never encountered before.

It is the first time LRT signals have bee used on the Isle of Man, but they are used elsewhere, where trams share and intersect the highway, often in towns and cities. Blackpool and Manchester have such signals.

The street tram signals work in conjunction with traffic signals, but look completely different to avoid confusion for the driver.

A tram signal is made up of multiple lights that form different signal aspects.

A circle means ‘stop unless it is unsafe to do so’.

A horizontal line, forming a signal not unlike a no-entry sign, means ‘stop’.

And a vertical line means ‘proceed ahead’.

Meanwhile, UK company Vossloh arrived in the island on Friday to start work to remove rust and pitting from the horse tram rail lines.

Its staff will work until July 26.

The work should not cause any disruption to traffic flow, as it will take place within the red tarmac area.