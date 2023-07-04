The proposals detail plans for a unique development which will regenerate a long-established brownfield site into accommodation, commercial and recreational space.
Isle of Man Enterprises, the owner of the Shoprite store in the area, submitted an appeal against the application which has been rejected.
John Lee, director of Jade Tree Limited, said: ‘The bespoke design of the campus is part of our vision to invest in our staff and demonstrates our long-term commitment to the Isle of Man.
‘The campus will help us continue to attract and retain talented people, contribute to the sustainable growth and success of our business, as well as generating significant contributions to the Isle of Man’s economy.
‘This approval realises a significant project milestone which allows our plans for substantial investment in the Isle of Man to continue, and we look forward to commencing construction work imminently.’
The proposals aim to enhance the existing woodland setting and ecology, with the Business Isle of Man Agency acting as a consultee in the planning and appeals process to ensure that the economic benefits of the development are highlighted.
Tim Johnston MHK, Minister for Enterprise, commented: ‘The proposals represent a landmark development in the centre of Douglas, reimagining a site which has been derelict for well over 50 years and turning it into a vibrant campus and improving the urban landscape.
‘I would like to thank Jade Tree for choosing the Isle of Man for this development, which embodies the ambitions of the Department for Enterprise to develop, diversify and grow the island’s economy.’