The new Summerhill View residential care home is set to cost the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) just short of £15 million.
The new 60-bed residential care home and day centre on Victoria Road is nearing completion, with the DHSC and Manx Care expecting the handover to be completed by sometime in the spring.
Tynwald approved £11.7 million for the project in 2020 to replace Reayrt ny Baie, based on Albert Terrace in Douglas. Asked what the cost of the care home was, DHSC Minister Lawrie Hooper said: ‘The cost of the project provided by the Department of Infrastructure’s project management unit is £14,893,667.
‘The estimated operating costs, which includes statutory obligations such as fire alarm testing, water flushing and utilities that are required even whilst the building is not fully occupied, are estimated to be in the region of £35,000 a month.
‘Once the facility is open to residents, operating costs will continue to include those already detailed with additional costs such as staffing, varying depending on the number of residents and therefore the required staffing level.’
Mr Hooper also confirmed that final fixtures and fitting work is still being undertaken, which is required to make the facility fully operational.
‘Manx Care are engaged in a process to explore options for delivery of the service at Summerhill View, which may include a third party provider,’ Mr Hooper said.
‘This process is well underway, but any move of residents and opening of the facility will need to be done in a gradual and safe manner.
‘DHSC and Manx Care are exploring options for services that may be able to be temporarily located within the facility, so that it does not lie dormant in the meantime.’