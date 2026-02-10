The Department of Infrastructure has lodged the application, which would see a new flood wall installed along a stretch of the harbour from Bowring Road to East Quay.
The proposals include the construction of a flood wall alongside the harbour, the installation of floodgates at openings within the wall and new paving works.
Flooding within Ramsey harbour is becoming more frequent, the applicant argues, with evidence seen during severe storms in January 2014, when large parts of the harbour were left under water.
The planning statement says: ‘The incidence of flooding in Ramsey, as throughout the island, is increasing, and the awareness and predictability of flood events, what causes them and how this will change in the future is also the subject of a great deal of work within government.’
The department says other areas of the Island have already strengthened, or are in the process of strengthening, their flood defences, including Douglas, Peel and Castletown.
The statement adds: ‘The need for increased protection against future flood risks is becoming heightened, particularly with awareness of climate change and the impacts of that, with the need for existing property to become more flood resilient.’
Under the proposals, the flood wall would be 1.3 metres above footway level and constructed in concrete, with an inset imprinted pattern depicting a wave-like texture to reflect the maritime setting. Artwork panels would also be installed at key points along the wall.
The wall would begin at the junction of Bowring Road and the harbour wall, continuing along the northern side of Derby Road, West Quay and East Quay, wrapping around the Old Custom House and terminating on East Quay just north-east of Neptune Street.
The area between the existing harbour wall and the proposed new flood wall would be finished with blue-coloured surfacing.
However, the scheme would result in the loss of 52 existing on-street parking spaces.
Despite this, the department says doing nothing is not an option.
The planning statement says: ‘The rising incidence and severity of flooding of the town necessitates steps being taken to protect the various properties and land currently affected and likely to be affected more significantly in the future due to climate change.
‘The option of doing nothing is therefore not an acceptable position for the Isle of Man.’
Alternative options were considered, including raising the height of the existing harbour wall and installing a tidal gate, but both were found to be impractical.
The statement concludes: ‘While the scheme will result in a change to the appearance of the area, a loss of parking spaces and a potential slight increase in flood risk to some areas, we do not believe that these implications justify refusal of the application.
‘If there are perceived to be any adverse impacts from the proposal, the benefits of enhanced flood protection to considerable parts of the town outweigh any possible negative effects.’
The application will be considered by planners in due course.