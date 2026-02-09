What started as a simple idea to get women moving turned into something a bit special this week, as On Her Mark laced up for its very first group run in Ramsey, and by all accounts, it was an absolute triumph.
Organised by 26-year-old mum-of-three Yasmin Bell, the women-only running group set out with one clear aim: to create a welcoming, pressure-free space for women who might feel nervous, unfit or intimidated by traditional running clubs.
And judging by opening night, it’s already doing exactly that.
Yasmin admitted she was overwhelmed by the turnout and the atmosphere on the night, saying she was 'still pinching herself' after seeing so many women support each other from the moment they arrived.
'I never expected such an amazing turnout,' she said. 'Seeing how everyone supported one another from the second they walked through the door made me a little emotional.'
The feedback afterwards told its own story.
Messages poured in from women who had arrived feeling anxious and left feeling proud, smiling and already excited for the next run.
One said she was 'buzzing' after pushing herself, while another admitted she’d been scared to even walk through the door, only to finish the evening with a massive grin.
The group focuses on short, relaxed sessions with plenty of walking, proving you don’t need to be a 'runner' to belong.
As Yasmin put it: 'To every lady who showed up, pushed past their nerves, and cheered each other on - thank you. You’ve turned a simple run into a community.'
And the good news? There’s more to come every Tuesday evening.
You can keep up to date through the ‘On Her Mark’ Facebook page.