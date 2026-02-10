The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment, with Isle of Man Constabulary later confirming that his injuries were not life-threatening.
Sources have told Isle of Man Today that the incident involved a stabbing, although this has not been confirmed by police.
In an update, a force spokesperson said: ‘Both individuals arrested in connection with the incident in Ramsey on Saturday have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.’
Police described the incident as isolated and stressed there was no ongoing risk to the wider public.
Both uniformed officers and specially trained armed officers were deployed as part of the police response.
Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the assault near Tesco, or who was travelling on a bus at the time of the arrest, to come forward.
‘Anyone with dashcam or other video footage relevant to the incident is also asked to contact us to help establish the full circumstances,’ the spokesperson added.
‘We respectfully ask the public to avoid speculation while the investigation remains ongoing.’
Tesco in Ramsey remained closed for the rest of Saturday as officers carried out forensic work in the car park, with a visible police presence maintained to support the investigation and reassure the public. The store reopened on Sunday.
Eyewitnesses reported seeing armed officers at the scene and cordons in place around the supermarket.
Earlier on Saturday, police confirmed they were dealing with what they described as a serious incident in the Tesco car park.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Isle of Man Constabulary on 01624 631212, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.