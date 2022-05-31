Plans for new luxury camp huts as well as pods in south

Plans have been submitted (20/01552/B) for six unique ‘glamping’ huts at Little Gibdale farm in St Marks, Ballasalla.

Glamping is short for ‘glamorous camping’ and involves sleeping in special accommodation that is more luxurious than a traditional tent.

These huts in question would be wooden ‘Shepherds huts’, an include underfloor heating, small woodburning stoves, and on-site hot tubs.

There would also be horse stabling and grazing areas available on site.

An accompanying planning statement describes there as being a need in the island for ‘distinctive non-serviced luxury accommodation providing weather proof areas and leisure facilities for the disabled, empty nesters, outdoor activity people, horseriders, dog-friendly people, stargazing and wildlife enthusiasts’, or people who want ‘a staycation with a difference’.

Those behind the application argue that all other glamping facilities on the island, like that proposed at South Barrule plantation and that at St Marks country park are generally aimed at families, whereas these huts would also cater to couples.

They also note that there is only one four-star camping ground in the island, and no five star one.

‘The other shepherds huts are more basic and rustic and have shared facilities,’ it adds.

In addition to the four boutique luxury shepherds huts, the plans are for two disabled access, circular pod huts.

Each hut would have its own shower, bathroom, kitchen area and outdoor firepit/BBQ and pizza oven.

One of the target markets for the business would be to encourage horse and pony owners to bring their horse on holiday with them for a weekend or longer.