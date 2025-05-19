The Isle of Man Constabulary has issued a fresh safety warning to riders and drivers.
The incidents, which required medical intervention, prompted the police to re-issue their annual road safety messaging as the island begins to welcome an influx of bikers and visitors for the annual racing event.
The force did not release any further specific details about the crashes but issued a ‘timely message’ regarding road safety ahead of the event.
A spokesperson for the force said: 'We are looking forward to welcoming over 40,000 visitors to our island for the Isle of Man TT… we want you to have a memorable experience and, most importantly, return home safely to your loved ones.
‘Together with our partners, we’ve been planning meticulously to ensure that everyone has a safe and enjoyable TT, and we continue with our aspiration to end the racing season with a fatal free 2025.
Previously, police said that over the past three TTs, men over the age of 50 have remained the most likely to be involved in serious injury collisions.
During the launch of the force’s ‘Know your limits’ campaign earlier in May, Chief Constable Russ Foster appealed to all riders to respect the island’s roads, obey speed limits and avoid drink or drug driving.
Police also highlighted that the mountain section of the TT course will operate a one-way system during the festival and urged all road users to remain vigilant and respectful of both local laws and other people.
'With two serious collisions already and racing yet to begin, our message is clear,' the statement concluded.
'Let’s work together to make sure everyone enjoys the TT and returns home safely.'