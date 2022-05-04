Plans for two regional sewage plants – but where?

Manx Utilities has confirmed that the final phase of the Regional Sewage Treatment Strategy (RSTS2) will involve ‘regional treatment solutions’ for Garff and Peel, though it has not announced where the actual treatment sites will be.

MU said it is now seeking to gain all of the approvals required so that the build phase can start.

Exact location details would not be disclosed until ‘completion of the necessary agreements to acquire sites’, with MU adding that ‘it has a duty of care to safeguard the identity of anyone involved with site discussions.

There are currently three locations where MU is still discharging raw sewage into the sea – Laxey, Baldrine and Peel.

The latest announcement comes after the embarrassing rejection of two planning applications for sewage works Peel and Laxey.

A statement from MU said: ‘Following extensive site analysis, it has been confirmed that the preferred solution for Garff is a single treatment works to serve both Laxey and Baldrine, at a location between the two villages.

‘There are no plans for anything other than pumping stations at either the Cairn site (Laxey harbour) or on land at Glen Garwick.

‘Pumping stations cannot be avoided due to the layout of the valley but will have minimal impact on the surrounding areas.

It added: ‘The preferred solution for Peel is a location within Peel, however Glenfaba House site remains an option for the catchment’.

Chair of Manx Utilities Rob Callister MHK said: ‘There has been a tremendous amount of work involved in analysing the many options available, to provide first time sewage treatment for the remaining Island areas of Garff and Peel.

‘I am grateful to representatives of both areas for engaging with the Manx Utilities’ team and very much hope we can all now get behind proposals to complete the Island’s sewage treatment strategy.’

The programme remains subject to planning permissions. Applications are expected to be submitted later this year, with a proposed completion planned for late 2024.