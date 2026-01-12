Proposals have been pitched to Douglas City Council for a new racquet sports centre.
At the Regeneration and Community Committee meeting last month, a report submitted by the Assistant Chief Officer (Regeneration) outlined the plans pitched by a developer for a new racquet centre in Pulrose.
In the committee minutes, it says: ‘The Council was approached to explore potential sites that might be suitable for the development of a tennis and racquets sports centre.
‘Two sites were identified at Springfield Road sports pitches and the corner of Cooil Road. The Pulrose site was most favoured by the potential developer.’
Following a site meeting with the developer, a high-level proposal document was submitted setting out the project concept. They were handed to members of the committee to consider in principle.
The minutes went on to say: ‘The report confirmed the proposed site is owned by the council, but there are likely to be planning-related obstacles. If progressed, there will be a requirement for a lengthy lease of the site which would be subject to council and Department of Infrastructure approval.
‘It was noted the project intended to create changing facilities for the adjacent football pitches, and members requested that consideration be given to providing a space for the local community within the facility.’
Members resolved to support the proposals in principle and that the developer should be authorised to develop the proposal in greater detail for further consideration by the committee before the submission of a planning application.
