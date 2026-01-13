Drivers are being warned to slow down around the island’s primary schools after police received reports of motorists ignoring mandatory 20mph speed limits during the school run.
The Isle of Man Constabulary has issued a reminder as pupils settle back into routine following the Christmas break, urging drivers to refocus on road safety at peak times when children are travelling to and from school.
Police say they are already receiving concerns about speeding and drivers failing to comply with reduced speed limits in school zones.
Under current rules, a 20mph limit applies outside schools during key periods, typically between 8.20am and 9.15am, and again from 3.10pm to 4pm.
Officers stress that exact times can vary depending on location and drivers should always check roadside signage.
When school zone signs are illuminated, the 20mph limit is mandatory and enforceable.
A spokesperson for the Constabulary said the limits are in place for one reason only, to keep children safe.
‘Even a small increase in speed can significantly affect stopping distances,’ the spokesperson said.
‘Driving too fast reduces reaction time, particularly if a child unexpectedly runs into the road.’
Police are also reminding motorists to obey School Crossing Patrol officers, who operate outside many schools during busy periods.
Drivers must stop when patrol officers display their STOP signs and follow their instructions.
‘Crossing patrols are there to help protect children at some of the busiest and most challenging times of the day,’ the spokesperson added.
The Constabulary has urged parents and commuters not to put children at risk by rushing during the morning or afternoon commute.
‘Speeding through a school zone to get to work or to drop off your own child is never worth the risk,’ the spokesperson said.
‘Allowing a little extra time and driving with care can make all the difference.’