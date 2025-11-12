A total of 26 new industrial units could be built at a Ballasalla industrial park as part of wider development of the village.
Dandara has submitted an application for the new units at Balthane Industrial Park which is the latest phase in the huge development which also includes hundreds of homes, a new nursery and shops, as well as the new by-pass.
Dandara says the Master Plan has already earmarked the extra units for the proposed site.
In the planning statement, the applicant says: ‘Construction of three phases of development is currently ongoing and includes 410 dwellings, a neighbourhood centre with a children’s nursery, local shop units, open space and a by-pass road.
‘The Master Plan submitted indicated that the area to the south of the by-pass road would be developed in conjunction with allocated land immediately to the south in order to accommodate additional industrial and storage/distribution uses as an extension of Balthane Park.
‘Planning approval has been granted for a phase of similar units on the northern side of the access road, the construction of which is nearing completion.
‘This application seeks planning approval to develop part of the remaining allocated land on the northern side of the access road with a further phase of 26 industrial and storage/distribution units to help address the current strong demand for such.’
The proposed buildings will be similar to the existing phases at Balthane Park, with the units arranged into two blocks separated by access and parking provision.
The applicant argues the proposals are in accordance with planning policy and should be granted and says the first phase of industrial/storage units on the northern side of the access road at Balthane Park has recently been completed.
