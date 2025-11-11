Work appears to have resumed at an unfinished housing estate in Castletown.
But this week, pallets of block paving were delivered to the site.
In a notice to delivered by hand to residents, developer Haven Homes’s managing director Dave Lewis said: ‘As you are aware, it is necessary to complete remaining block paving works, serving Station Court access road and parking area, to an adoptable standard in order for the highways authority to complete the adoption process of these areas and take responsibility for the maintenance on your behalf.
Mr Lewis said that roads will not be accessible to vehicles at certain times during the course of the finishing works which he expected would not take more than eight days to complete, weather-depending.
He added: ‘We apologise in advance for any inconvenience these finishing works may cause and thank you in anticipation of your cooperation and understanding that these works are necessary for the future benefit of your home and the development as a whole.’
Residents had been calling on the developer to get two sections of the estate roads finished.
Railway Court, and the parking area behind on Station Court, frequently flood after heavy rain as the grids are set above the unfinished road surface, making drainage impossible.
There is a similar problem with ponding by the raised grids on River Meadows but another issue here is a metal plate covering a manhole, recently upgraded with a heavier one.
Meanwhile, it is understood that talks are continuing to resolve a dispute that has halted building works.
A high court claim to wind-up developer Haven Homes was withdrawn by consent, subject to resolution on the dispute, in an order dated July 31 this year.
They argued that it would be ‘just and equitable’ for Haven Homes to be wound up, claiming it was unable to pay its debts as they fell due - an allegation denied by the homebuilder.
A court hearing in January heard that Mr Lewis had his personal properties arrested to secure a Treasury debt which included an unpaid VAT bill of almost £164,000 and various Income Tax Division charges.
A further case management hearing in April was told the developer had no further outstanding creditors left unpaid or unsecured.
Mr Lewis issued a statement last month saying: ‘I can confirm that the matter has been withdrawn from court by mutual consent and the settlement is currently being finalised.’