Plans to build flats and shops on a high-street demolition site

Ardlui Ltd has applied for planning permission for a main street site which had been left vacant by an emergency demolition.

The deteriorating condition of Auldyn House on Ramsey’s Parliament Street meant it needed to be knocked down last May, and now Ardlui Ltd want to build a four storey apartment building on the empty lot.

This would fill a gaping hole in the town’s main thoroughfare.

The new build would include eight separate apartments, and plans also include permission for ‘retail outlets’ on the ground floor of the proposed building.

An accompanying planning statement explains how pre-consultation meetings were held with planning officers who raised no objections to the flats and ground floor shops.

There would be room for retails units on both the Parliament Street frontage, and the rear of the proposed building which would back onto West Quay.

The officers did request that the roof be of natural slate, and the glazed balconies on the West Quay side be flush with the building’s facade.

The narrow pedestrian alleyway would remain undisturbed, which allows access to West Quay, passing alongside the Trafalgar Pub.

The demolished building on the site (owned by Ardlui Ltd), previously housed retail units on the ground floor and offices on its upper floors.

Most the buildings on the street are Victorian, and it is understood that water got into the roof of Auldyn House, which had lain empty for some time and damaged the joists which affected the building’s structure.