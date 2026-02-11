A wetlands area which provides an important habitat for wildlife could be tripled in size under new proposals.
Manx Wildlife Trust (MWT) has submitted a planning application to expand the current wetlands at Ballacosnahan Farm on Patrick Road in Patrick.
There are currently two ponds at the site but MWT plan to expand the current wetlands by creating three further ponds.
As well as helping wildlife, the expanded wetlands will provide an educational resource, along with bird hides and artificial sand martin banks.
In the planning documents, MWT says: ‘The project aims to create a diverse network of freshwater wetlands, bird hides and sand martin nesting habitats that enhance biodiversity, support nature-friendly farming and offer rich educational opportunities.
‘By designing varied, naturalistic waterbodies and managing the fields through seasonal grazing, the site will sustain a wide range of wildlife while remaining part of an active farm.
‘Together, these habitats and facilities will form an integrated nature reserve where people, including school groups, can meaningfully connect with and learn from the land.’
Ballacosnahan Farm is used for both the rearing of Loaghtan sheep as well as for the promotion of biodiversity. MWT says the scheme will also help reduce flooding.
The planning documents say: ‘All three fields proposed for works are already subject to a high risk of flooding, particularly during the winter months, which reduces their agricultural productivity.
‘During the summer and autumn months, the fields are managed as pasture grassland and grazed by the resident Loaghtan flock.
‘The expansion and creation of wetlands within this area would likely deliver substantial and measurable benefits for local flood management. It would increase the land’s capacity to temporarily store water, allowing excess flows to be held for longer and released more gradually.’
The proposed ponds would vary in their size, depth and shape to provide a range of habitats. The maximum depth would be 3m deep and the longest 174m, however, most will be small and shallow.
The planning documents explain: ‘As part of the proposed expansion and re-creation of freshwater wetlands, three purpose-built bird hides will be installed to enhance opportunities for wildlife observation, environmental education and public engagement.
‘A key feature of the proposal is the installation of two artificial Sand Martin nesting banks.’
MWT added that ample informal parking is already available within the farmyard, where visitors are required to make themselves known on arrival.
On the educational aspects, MWT says in the planning documents: ‘As mentioned earlier in this proposal, a core objective of the project is to establish the site as a leading educational resource and demonstrative case study for the Isle of Man.
‘By showcasing how economically and environmentally sustainable and diversified farming can actively benefit wildlife, the site will provide an accessible platform for learning across all age groups and abilities.’
In conclusion MWT says the scheme will ‘deliver long-term environmental benefits for the Isle of Man’.
The application will be considered by planners in due course.