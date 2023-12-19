A company which had its plans to replace a derelict building with six flats refused by planners has launched a new push to get the go-ahead for the development.
The company want to tear down the exhisting 'dilapidated' block of three flats with a new block of six.
If given the green light, each of the six flats would have its own outdoor space, either a terrace or balcony.
The only exception would be a flat on the first-floor at the back of the proposed building in order to respect the privacy of a neighbouring property.
The site would include 12 parking spaces - two spaces per property - and a rack to store bicycles as well as communal gardens.
In supporting documents for the application, a representative from architects Savage Chadwick said the planning bid has been created in an to attempt to resolve issues which led to the previous application being rejected.
These issues included concerns around scale, the affect the proposed development would have on the area's character and the apparent loss of biodiversity in the area.
Part of the application's design and access statement reads: 'Sea Court is a single building consisting of three residential apartments at the upper (northern) end of Victoria Road in Douglas.
'The building is dilapidated, in poor condition and has no architectural value.
'The existing building on the site is of indetermenable age, having been altered and extended many times throughout its’s history.
'What remains is a mish-mash of styles and forms, with little or no architectural merit.
'During consultation with the Planning office, concern has been expressed that the development is out of keeping with this area of Victoria Road in so much as it is characterized by one dwelling per plot.
'We would respectfully point out that this plot currently accommodates three dwellings in a building of poor quality, built, in some areas, hard against the boundary.'