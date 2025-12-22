30-year-old Casey McCallum (Cay-Zee), who is currently based in Northern Ireland after relocating from the Isle of Man earlier this year, began releasing music publicly in 2025.
Although new to formal releases, he said music became a way to process challenges and communicate honestly with others.
‘I went through some difficult years growing up and into adulthood, and music became the way I rebuilt myself,’ Casey said.
‘I didn’t set out to become a rapper - it started as a way to speak honestly and connect with people going through their own struggles.’
Several of Casey’s tracks have already been submitted to ‘BBC Introducing’, the broadcaster’s platform for emerging artists.
Over the past month, BBC Introducing has listened to his submissions eight times across multiple releases, including at least one listen from BBC Radio 1Xtra. While no broadcast has yet been confirmed, repeated engagement in a short time frame is often seen as an encouraging sign for new independent artists.
Internationally, his latest track, ‘Cold Steel Prophet’, has been selected for broadcast on Flow Radio FM, a Latin American-focused station based in the United States.
In addition, Brazilian platform Roadie Music has expressed interest in supporting and playlisting his work, further extending his reach beyond the British Isles.
The artist has released several tracks so far, including ‘Knew It All Along’, ‘Mind of a Prophet’, ‘Prophet in the Fire’, ‘Prophets Surge’, ‘Before the Storm’ and ‘Cold Steel Prophet’.
‘I draw inspiration from artists who balance depth with delivery - people like Eminem, Aitch, Ocean Wisdom, and J. Cole,’ Casey added.
‘I want my music to give people the feeling that they’re not alone - the same feeling certain artists gave me.’
