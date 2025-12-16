Parked quietly among the familiar streets of the Isle of Man is a bright yellow van that has become home, sanctuary and creative hub for musician Alice Ashe.
Affectionately named ‘Mellow Yellow’, the self-converted camper is more than just a place to sleep – it’s a reflection of a life lived intentionally, creatively and a little differently.
Alice bought the van as a bare shell, once used as a tissue paper factory vehicle, with no windows and no comforts.
Over several years, with help from friends, family and plenty of perseverance, she transformed it into a fully functioning home on wheels. Only recently fitted with heating, Mellow Yellow has evolved slowly, mirroring Alice’s own journey of self-discovery where her music career is slowly but surely taking centre stage.
The decision to live in a van came unexpectedly.
‘I just wanted to live a bit differently.’
Before turning to music, Alice was a footballer.
Raised in the island, she was selected for Chelsea trials at only 15 and spent two years in Surrey playing within the club’s academy system, where football became her entire world.
After stepping away from the sport, she went on to build a successful fitness and wellbeing business, supporting women through exercise, nutrition and mindset.
Music, however, had always lingered in the background. Picking up a guitar in her mid-20s, Alice began writing and performing her own songs, evolving naturally into life as a musician.
Life in Mellow Yellow is shared with Apple, Alice’s rescue cat, who can often be spotted lounging on the dashboard, much to the surprise of passers-by.
For Alice, van life isn’t about escape, but alignment. It allows her to live simply while pursuing her passion for music, gigging locally and travelling further afield when needed.
‘It’s not always easy,’ she admits, ‘but it feels right.’
Alice recently travelled in Mellow Yellow to Birkenhead, where she took to the stage at Future Yard, a respected live music venue known for championing emerging artists.
The journey marked another milestone in Alice’s growing musical story, blending the freedom of life on the road with the thrill of performing in new places.
While in Merseyside, Alice also landed a gig at the iconic Cavern Club in Liverpool – a venue forever synonymous with the early days of The Beatles.
Birkenhead marks the furthest Alice has travelled so far in Mellow Yellow, but it is far from the final destination.
With her sights firmly set on the future, she hopes to take the van across Europe.
In a world that often rewards following the expected route, Alice’s life in Mellow Yellow stands as a quiet act of defiance.
It’s a reminder that home isn’t always defined by bricks but by freedom and the courage to back yourself - wherever the road may lead next.