Police have released an image of a man they want to identify in connection with a burglary in Douglas.
The incident happened between 4.45pm and 5pm on Sunday, August 10, at a property in the Castle Mona area.
Officers are appealing for anyone who recognises the man, or who may have information that could help the investigation, to come forward.
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Constabulary said: ‘We are looking to identify the male pictured in relation to this burglary. If anyone knows this person or has any information that could assist in the investigation, please contact Police Headquarters on 631212, quoting reference 97/5753/25.’