A new booklet aimed at educating sea-users on how to behave responsibly and safely around wildlife has been launched.
A ‘Users Guide to Manx Marine Wildlife’ is a collaborative effort between Manx Whale and Dolphin Watch, Manx Wildlife Trust and the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture.
It brings together existing codes of conducts for cetaceans (whales, dolphins and porpoises), basking sharks, seals and sea birds, into one user-friendly guide which folds out into an A3 poster.
The booklet also outlines key sensitive areas around the island and who to contact should you wish to report a sighting, come across a stranded animal, are worried about a seal on a beach or wish to report harassment to wildlife at sea.
The information is aimed at all sea and coastal users, from swimmers, kayakers, paddleboarders and jet-skiers to recreational and commercial boat users of all kinds, as well as coastal walkers and drone pilots.
A spokesman for Manx Whale and Dolphin Watch said: ‘These guidelines should be followed as closely as possible to minimise disturbance and ensure safety of the animals and to ourselves.
‘There are times when dolphins will approach you to bow or wake-ride, but this should always be on their terms and not as a result of people following or encouraging them.
‘The booklet contains a QR Code directing you to a separate Code of Conduct for our resident dolphin pair, Moonlight and Starlight. They behave differently to other dolphins and have become very habituated in their behaviour, interacting frequently with humans in our bays.
‘There have been documented cases in the British Isles of similar dolphins being injured or even killed as a result of humans feeding and encouraging them.’
A PDF copy of the Users Guide to Manx Marine Wildlife has now been emailed to all registered vessel owners in the island and hard copies are being distributed to all relevant clubs, groups and tourist attractions.