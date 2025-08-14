Alistair James Caley, of Tynwald Road, has also previously pleaded guilty to provoking behaviour.
The offences were committed on March 4 and 5.
Other charges, of assaulting a police officer, damaging property, and making threats to damage property were dismissed after the prosecution offered no evidence.
Caley was represented in court by advocate Peter Taylor, who asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
The case has been adjourned until August 28.
Bail has been granted in the sum of £500, with conditions for the defendant not to contact witnesses, not to leave the island, and to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report.