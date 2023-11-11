Police are investigating an incident in Strand Street that lead to a male being hospitalised with head injuries.
A Constabulary spokesperson said: 'Officers from Eastern Neighbourhood Policing Team and CID are investigating an isolated incident that occurred in the vicinity of Specsavers and Boots on Strand Street, Douglas.
'The incident occurred in early hours of Saturday, November 11, involving a number of males, one of which received head injuries resulting in treatment at Noble's Hospital.
'Anyone who may have been involved or witnessed the incident are encouraged to make contact with police headquarters on 631212 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.'