Izabella Goralczyk was found with her jeans falling down and a litre bottle of whisky, as she said she was waiting for someone inside.
Magistrates also ordered her to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were called to outside the courthouse on January 18, at 11.35am.They had received an initial report of a woman stripping.
When officers arrived, they found Goralczyk leaning against a wall outside the court entrance.
She was described as unsteady on her feet, having glazed eyes, and smelling of alcohol.
When asked what she was doing, she replied: ‘Waiting for Roman,’ who she said was inside.
Goralczyk was said to be animated and loud.
Members of the public directed police to her belongings and a half empty litre bottle of Bell’s whisky was found.
The defendant confirmed she had been drinking and she continued to be animated, repeating that she was ‘waiting for Roman’.
Goralczyk was described as swaying and raising her voice, with her jeans falling down.
She was subsequently arrested and put in handcuffs.
Defence advocate Peter Taylor asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea.
Mr Taylor said that Goralczyk was due before the court in relation to other matters and had been feeling very stressed and depressed.