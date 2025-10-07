Culture Vannin has released two new Manx dance instruction videos as part of its growing collection aimed at supporting the current resurgence of Manx dance.
The latest additions, featuring the group dance Shooyl Inneenyn and the solo dance Sharon’s Jig, are now available online and add to the expanding resource that helps dancers of all levels learn and perform traditional Manx dances.
Shooyl Inneenyn is a traditional group dance originally collected by renowned folklorist Mona Douglas.
Historically, it was performed by women at the ‘Michaelmas Hiring Fair’ on September 29. The dance involves eight participants and features contrasting slow and lively sections, making it a stylish and engaging performance piece.
Sharon’s Jig, by contrast, is a solo dance known for its challenging and intricate footwork.
It was choreographed in the 1990s by members of Perree Bane to a tune called ‘Polka Drine’, composed by Sharon Christian. Designed for more advanced dancers, the jig is noted for its complexity and ability to captivate audiences once mastered.
The new videos are presented by teacher and performer Gráinne Joughin, with demonstrations by her dance team, Skeddan Jiarg.
These new videos complement Culture Vannin’s existing collection of 12 instructional films that include both group and solo Manx dances catering to a variety of ages and skill levels.
The resource is widely used within Isle of Man schools, aiding the preparation of students for key cultural events such as the annual Manx Folk Awards and the Manx Music Festival.
Beyond the island, the tutorials have found an enthusiastic global audience. Dance groups from countries including the USA, Brazil, and Australia incorporate these traditional Manx dances into their own performances, helping to spread awareness and appreciation of Manx culture internationally.
Dr Chloë Woolley, Manx music development officer at Culture Vannin, highlighted the importance of the dance tradition.
She said: ‘Folk dance is an essential part of the Isle of Man’s vibrant culture, and we’re excited that these films will inspire even more people - whether they’re dancers, teachers, or enthusiastic supporters - to take part and help keep Manx dance a living tradition.’
All of Culture Vannin’s dance resources are freely available online on platforms such as the Culture Vannin website, Manx Music website, and YouTube channels, reflecting the organisation’s commitment to making Manx culture accessible to everyone, regardless of age, ability, or location.
A spokesperson from Culture Vannin added: ‘The growing popularity of Manx dance, both at home and abroad, reflects a broader revitalisation of the island’s cultural heritage, supported by digital tools that bring traditional arts into modern contexts.’
For those interested, the full collection of Manx dance videos and supporting materials can be viewed and downloaded at https://www.manxmusic.com/