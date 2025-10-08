A review has been launched into how police communications were handled during a major incident in Maughold earlier this week.
Armed officers were called to the scene shortly before 4pm, where a local man was found badly injured.
Officers with advanced first aid training administered immediate treatment before the victim was airlifted to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool.
Around the same time, a second incident took place nearby in which another man was assaulted and had his vehicle stolen. He did not require hospital treatment.
A man from Douglas was arrested shortly afterwards and remains in police custody as inquiries continue.
Justice and Home Affairs Minister Jane Poole-Wilson MHK released a statement on Wednesday afternoon confirming that the Chief Constable Russ Foster is carrying out an internal review into how the incident and subsequent communications were handled.
It’s after residents questioned the timing of public warnings issued, both online and at a at a community information meeting held on Tuesday evening at Dhoon Church Hall.
A woman at the meeting alleged that in the early hours of Sunday a man entered her house, removed two knives and took her car which was later crashed.
Other residents said police officers had advised them on Sunday not to approach the man if they saw him.
That’s despite a Police appeal issued on Sunday evening to the public, and to the teenager himself, via the Isle of Man Constabulary Facebook page, saying that he should ‘contact his mum to let her know he’s safe’, and for anyone who is ‘aware of his whereabouts and can get this message to him, please do so.’
Inspector Barker and Sergeant Beaumont both emphasised that any decision to release or withhold information would have been made in line with established police procedures.
The Minister, Mrs Poole-Wilson said: ‘The Department of Home Affairs is aware that the recent serious incident in Maughold has caused some public concern about the Police’s handling of the incident and the public communication during the ongoing incident.
‘The Chief Constable is currently carrying out an internal review of the way in which the incident was dealt with and also how information was used and disseminated.
‘I am keen to ensure that his review is completed, and the first stage of the police investigation is complete - including the laying of any charges - before determining what steps, if any, are to be taken next.
‘I am also aware that other agencies have been involved in this matter and so we need to understand their role in this too.’
The Constabulary continues to urge anyone with information that may assist the investigation to contact police headquarters or Crimestoppers anonymously.