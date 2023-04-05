Police are increasing patrols around Noble's Park in Douglas after reports of antisocial behaviour.
They have been told that young scooter riders have been riding without helmets or carrying passengers without such driving in a potentially dangerous manner for themselves and other members of the public.
There have also been reports of drug use.
A police spokesman said: ' This is actively being looked at in order to detain and disrupt any individual who thinks that this is appropriate
'As the weather (apparently) is getting better and the days certainly brighter please report issues via police headquarters on 631212.'
Police patrols will be sent to this area and CCTV monitored.