Police in the south of the island believe children are behind a spate of firebug incidents.
There has been at least four acts of what police describe as ‘mindless’ criminal damage in Castletown since March 20, which have included the setting of small fires.
In one case, lighter fluid was used.
Police are appealing for anyone who has any information that will help stop these acts, which they say have significant potential for serious harm and damage to property.
A spokesperson for the Southern Neighbourhood Policing Team said: ‘The setting of the fires is such that it is more likely a child or children, but we are remaining open-minded.
‘Police ask that parents be aware of what their children are up to in the evening/overnight period, be intrusive over any missing sources of ignition or combustion, and challenge them if they smell of smoke.
‘Our greatest motivation is the prevention of harm and damage to property.’
Anyone with information that can assist police with their inquiries is asked to call 822222 or 631212 quoting reference 97/2906/25.