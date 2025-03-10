Marown Commissioners have confirmed that a letter distributed to households in Glen Vine and Ballagarey over the weekend did not come from them and has been referred to the police.
The letter, which was signed on behalf of the ‘Glen Vine Estate,’ warned homeowners that they could be billed for repairs to paths and fences following storm damage if work was not completed to a ‘sufficient standard’.
It also claimed that government authorities or the commissioners could intervene and pass on costs to the homeowners.
In response, Marown Commissioners issued a statement distancing themselves from the letter.
‘The following letter has been posted through the letter boxes of some houses by a Glen Vine / Ballagarey resident.
‘We wish to reiterate that this has NOT come from Marown Parish Commissioners,’ a spokesperson stated.
The commissioners were contacted by a concerned resident and have since informed the police, acknowledging that the letter’s contents may have caused distress.
A number of parishioners have since expressed concern online, with one saying elderly or vulnerable residents are ‘feeling threatened’ by the anonymous letter.
The full letter, addressed to the ‘Homeowner’, referenced reports from parents and dog walkers complaining about debris such as nails and screws left on pathways.
It demanded that homeowners ensure their property was made safe or risk being charged for remedial work.
Meanwhile it has also been noted that anonymous posts have appeared in Marown and Glen Vine Facebook groups in recent days, demanding that residents maintain their fences and trim back their bushes.
These are also in no way connected to the local authority.
Last year Marown Parish Commissioners did urge residents to trim their greenery, particularly those near roadsides, to improve safety for pedestrians.
Residents are urged to disregard the letter from the anonymous resident and report any concerns to the police.